Brain aneurysm treated using innovative procedure in city

‘It is a first in three States of A.P., Telangana and Odisha’

Doctors at Medicover Hospitals successfully operated on a brain aneurysm using a technique called intrasaccular flow diversion treatment, which the hospital claimed was never done before in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Odisha.

This is a new treatment option for brain aneurysm that is otherwise difficult to treat. This is an FDA-approved latest method of treatment recommended for Brain Bifurcation Aneurysm, the doctors said.

Brain aneurysms are balloonings in blood vessels in the brain. Patients who endure brain aneurysms are at risk of the aneurysm growing and eventually rupturing, which may lead to severe bleeding in the brain, also known as brain haemorrhage, leading to death. Brain aneurysms can be treated by surgical clipping or endovascular methods.

Subbalakshmi (50) of Kakinada had complained of severe headache, which was continuing till her neck along with visual disturbances. She approached a local physician, and underwent an MRI scan and the reports showed the rupture of a brain aneurysm. The patient had a history of ruptured basilar top aneurysm which was treated at Medicover Hospitals nine months ago.

She was rushed to Medicover Hospitals where she consulted Dr. Siba Shankar Dalai, Senior Consultant Neuro Vascular Intervention. Considering the patient’s condition and the location of the aneurysm, Dr. Dalai decided to perform a ‘flow diversion’ technique.

The intrasaccular flow diversion is the latest technology that offers higher visibility and better placement and increases safety. The technique enables doctors to divert the blood flow away from the aneurysm and to heal the aneurysm progressively.

Dr. Dalai told reporters on Wednesday that the patient recovered gradually and was ready for discharge. He stressed that the flow diverter stents were proving to be at a great advantage in treating large and complex aneurysms in certain critical areas of the brain.

He underlined the need for people to be aware of warning signs of brain aneurysm such as severe headaches, blurred or double vision, pain in the eyes, and sometimes paralysis of limbs and difficulty in speaking.