Brahmotsavams under way at Sri Kshetram temple in A.P.
Hundreds from North Andhra attend festivities
Astalakshmi Sameta Iswarya Venkateswara Swamy temple at Sri Kshetram wore a festive look on Wednesday with several rituals conducted as part of the Sastama Varshika Brahmotsavam.
Dwajarohanam, Tiruveedhi Mahotsavam, and Edurokolla Utsavam were conducted in the presence of hundreds of devotees who came from several towns in North Andhra region. The annual Brahotmsavams which began on Tuesday will conclude on February 20, according to temple trustees Durga Balaji and D.Umadevi.
“We are performing Hayagriva Ishiti Homam on Friday morning to invoke the Lord’s blessings for the students whose studies have been affected due to COVID-19. Sri Venkateswara Swamy Kalyanam will be performed in the evening,” he added. According to him, Tiruppavada Seva and Srivari Harathi will be performed on Saturday and Maha Purnahuti, Churnotsavam, and Chakraharati will be performed on Sunday, the last day.
