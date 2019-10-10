Brahmotsavams: RTC buses transport 11 lakh devotees

The Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) buses has transported more than 11 lakh passengers to and from the Lord Venkateswara temple at Tirumala during the nine-day Brahmotsavams that concluded on Tuesday.

According to the RTC officials, the figure is much higher than what the corporation achieved during the Brahmotsavams last year.

Last year, Tirumala witnessed two Brahmotsavams, which happens once in three years and the RTC buses had made 31,209 and 32,886 single trips during the first and second Brahmotsavams, ferrying 9,00,935 and 10,21,549 passengers respectively.

Figures say it all

“This year, the buses plied by the RTC made 32,965 trips to ferry 11,19,794 passengers. This means, the public carrier has transported 98,245 passengers more. And 85% of the total number of visitors to Tirumala during the annual festival chose to travel by RTC buses,” said Regional RTC Manager (Tirupati) T. Chengal Reddy.

He attributed the achievement to the efforts put in by the employees and the support extended by the top management to ensure round-the-clock service to the passengers.

He also announced that certificates would be presented to the meritorious employees.