Brahmotsavams off to a grand start with ‘Dwajarohanam’

The annual Navaratri Brahmotsavams at the temple of Lord Venkateswara got off to a ceremonial start with ‘Dwajarohanam’ on Monday. The sacred yellow cloth bearing the imprint of Lord Garuda wrapped with garlands was hoisted atop the Dwajasthambham (temple flag post) signalling the commencement of the nine-day mega religious carnival.

The flag was hoisted by the temple priests at the predetermined ‘sumuhurtham’ between 5.23 and 6 p.m. during the auspicious Meena lagnam amid rhythmic chanting of verses from the sacred texts by a battery of Sri Vaishnavite scholars to the traditional beat of the temple drums.

This was immediately followed by Asthanam to the deities at the Tirumala Raya Mandapam inside the temple complex. Earlier, the processional deity of Lord Malayappa flanked on either side by his two divine consorts were taken out in a grand procession along with ‘parivara devatas’ like Anantha, Garuda, Chakra and Viswaksena even as the ‘Dwajapatam’ preceded the divine cavalcade. According to mythology, Lord Garuda goes around the hill temple extending invitations to all the celestial beings like Yaksha, Gandharva, Kinnera, Kimpurusha, Rishis and other heavenly bodies to grace the nine-day pageantry believed to have been performed by none other than Lord Brahma.

‘Ekantha Thirumanjanam’

Soon after the conclusion of predawn rituals, ‘Ekantha Thirumanjanam’ was performed to Lord Malayappa and his two consorts and followed by Koluvu and Panchanga Sravanam at Bangaru Vakili inside the temple. Special religious functions were also carried out at yagasala in connection with the Dwajarohanam ceremony.

‘Pedda Sesha Vahanam’

Later in the night the procession of ‘Pedda Sesha Vahanam’ was organised marking the beginning of ‘vahana sevas’ that form the nucleus part of the grand festival. The deity dressed in the divine attires was carried around the mada streets encircling the sacred shrine on the seven-hooded golden Sesha Vahanam.