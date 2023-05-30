HamberMenu
Brahmotsavams: Lord Govindaraja blesses devotees in Mohini avatar

‘Snapana Tirumanjanam’ performed to the deities of Govindaraja and His consorts in the afternoon; ‘Garuda Vahana Seva’ held in the evening as part of the festivities

May 30, 2023 08:53 pm | Updated 08:53 pm IST - TIRUPATI

A D Rangarajan
A.D. Rangarajan
Dressed as ‘Mohini’, the processional deity of Lord Govindaraja Swamy, being taken in a procession in Tirupati on Tuesday, as part of the annual Brahmotsavams.

Dressed as ‘Mohini’, the processional deity of Lord Govindaraja Swamy, being taken in a procession in Tirupati on Tuesday, as part of the annual Brahmotsavams. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The processional deity of Lord Govindaraja in Mohini avatar was taken on a palanquin around the temple here on Tuesday as part of the annual Brahmotsavams.

The procession was accompanied by a colourful ensemble comprising temple elephants, instrumentalists (Mangala Vayidyam) and artistes performing ‘Bhajan’ and ‘Kolatam’.

The mythology

According to legends, the Lord donned the guise of a charming and bejewelled woman to allure the demons (Asura) to ensure their defeat in the war against Devas (demi-Gods).

The objective of the Mohini avatar also indicates how the universe remains spellbound under the mystic ‘Moha’ of the Lord Almighty.

Snapana Tirumanjanam performed

‘Snapana Tirumanjanam’ (celestial bath) was performed in the afternoon to the deities of Govindaraja and His consorts. In the evening, ‘Garuda Vahana Seva’ was performed in the evening when the Lord rode his favourite celestial carrier, ‘Garuda’, which turned out to be the cynosure of all eyes.

Sri Pedda Jeeyangar and Sri Chinna Jeeyangar, the senior and junior pontiffs of Tirumala Tirupati, led the procession. The officiating priest (Kankana Bhattar) A.P. Srinivasa Dikshitulu and Deputy Executive Officer Shanti participated.

