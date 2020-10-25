Brahmotsavams come to an end with Chakrasnanam

TTD to decide on raising ticket quota after studying COVID situation

The nine-day Navaratri Brahmotsavams of Lord Venkateswara came to an end with Chakrasnanam here on Saturday.

The idol of Lord Chakrathalwar was dipped in a makeshift water tank near Ayina Mahal inside the main temple amid chanting of hymns by Vedic scholars.

The final ceremony was observed inside the temple in strict adherence to COVID-19 protocols.

Soon after the completion of the mandatory rituals, ‘Pallaki Utsavam’ was traditionally observed at the kalyanotsava mandapam in the wee hours of the day, followed by Snapana Thirumanjanam at the Ayina Mahal.

The processional deities of Lord Malayappa, along with his two divine consorts and Lord Sudarsana, were given a celestial bath with milk, curd, honey, turmeric and sandalwood paste amid chanting of Pancha Sukthas.

Speaking to reporters, TTD Executive Officer K.S. Jawahar Reddy expressed his satisfaction over the successful conduct of the annual fete and thanked the temple seers and priests for the flawless conduct of the religious event.

In reply to a question, Mr. Jawahar Reddy said that the management would like to assess the prevailing conditions in the State as well as in the country with regard to the pandemic before arriving at any conclusion regarding the increase in the daily quota of darshan tickets.

Later in the night, Bangaru Tiruchi Utsavam was organised followed by asthanam to the deities at Ranganayakula mndapam inside the temple.