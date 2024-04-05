ADVERTISEMENT

Brahmotsavams begins at Kodandarama temple

April 05, 2024 08:02 pm | Updated 08:04 pm IST - TIRUPATI

The Hindu Bureau

Priests hoisting the sacred flag ‘Dhwajapatam’ flag atop the flag post to signal the launch of annual Brahmotsavams at Sri Kodandarama Swamy temple in Tirupati on Friday.

The annual Brahmotsavams began on a grand note at the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD)-run Sri Kodandarama Swamy temple here on Friday.

Marking the ‘Dhwajarohanam’ ritual, priests hoisted its sacred flag atop the temple flag in the auspicious hours between 7.45 a.m. and 8.25 a.m., amid chanting of Vedic hymns and playing of traditional music. The flag was earlier taken in a grand procession around the temple.

In the evening, the deities of Sri Kodandarama ensemble were taken in a procession around the temple on ‘Pedda Sesha Vahanam’, a seven-hooded serpent representing the mystic serpent Adisesha.

However, with the general elections fast approaching and the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) in force, the event passed off as a silent affair. His Holiness Sri Pedda Jeeyangar Swamy, Deputy Executive Officers C. Govindarajan, Naga Ratna, and Assistant Executive Officer Partha Saradhi took part in the ritual.

