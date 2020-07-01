Andhra Pradesh

Brahmotsavams begin sans devotees in Kadapa

‘Vahana Seva’ processions to be taken out in the inner precincts of temples

The annual Brahmotsavams began at the temples under the purview of the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) in Kadapa district on Wednesday.

However, devotees were not allowed to take part in the festival in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The festival began at the shrines of Sri Chennakesava Swamy and Sri Siddheswara at Tallapaka in Rajampet mandal with ‘Dhwajarohanam’ (hoisting sacred flags atop the temple flag posts), a ritual signalling the launch of the nine-day Brahmotsavams.

Strict protocols

In an attempt to prevent the virus infection, the authorities have put restrictions on the congregation of devotees during the nine-day festival.

All the rituals will be performed in private. Even, the processions as part of the ‘Vahana Seva’ will be confined to the inner precincts of the temples.

