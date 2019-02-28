Brahmotsavams begin on a grand note in Srikalahasti

The temple town of Srikalahasti situated on the banks of River Swarnamukhi reverberated with holy chants of Siva, when the annual Brahmotsavams, which normally coincides with the Maha Sivaratri festival, began on a grand note on February 27.

The prominence of this place matches that of Varanasi since ages and hence it is revered as ‘Dakshina Kashi’. Of the five elements of nature such as air, fire, earth, water and space, this temple is signified by air and hence Lord Srikalahastheeswara is also known as ‘Vayulingeswara’. The temple is considered the largest in Chittoor district outside the TTD circuit, which draws huge crowds from across the southern States for the festival.

The temple is richly painted with ‘rangolis’ and illuminated with serial lighting all over. The Endowments Department has earmarked ₹2.4 crore exclusively for this event, which is a pointer to its grandeur and lakhs of devotees expected to pour in. Since ages, the funding for conducting the event is normally met from philanthropic donations from charitable, social and commercial associations, notwithstanding the budget allocation from the State. This time too, donations in kind are pouring into the temple in the form of vegetables, groceries, clothing material etc. The temple authorities have decided to provide food and drinking water to the devotees waiting in the queue lines, akin to Tirumala temple.

Coordination meeting

Collector P.S. Pradyumna conducted a coordination meeting among departments to synchronise the various tasks. Endowments Regional Joint Commissioner D. Bhramaramba has been roped in as a special officer for the festival, in view of her experience and association with the temple activities as its former executive officer. According to the Executive Officer Srirama Ramaswamy, the temple, revenue and crime/traffic police officials are working in tandem to ensure no eventuality takes place during the festival that ends by March 11.

The fete also has a notoriety as a number of child marriages used to be performed coinciding with ‘Siva Parvathi Kalyanam’ on the last day , which of late is on the wane, due to sustained campaign by the State government. The officials are however leaving nothing to chance and are hence creating awareness among parents on the legal and social implications of resorting to child marriages.