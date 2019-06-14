Brahmotsavams begin at Appalayagunta temple

Dhwajarohanam, the colourful event marking the hoisting of the sacred flag atop the temple flag post was conducted at the TTD’s Sri Prasanna Venkateswara Swamy temple at Appalayagunta near here on Thursday, signalling the beginning of the annual Brahmotsavams.

Among all the temples under the TTD roof, this is a unique shrine, as it is only here that Lord Venkateswara’s right arm is seen in ‘Abhaya Mudra’, i.e., promising to save His devotees.

Kankana Bhattar (chief priest) Surya Kumar Acharyulu conducted a series of sacred rituals and formally hoisted the flag, during the auspicious ‘Karkataka Lagnam’, amid the chanting of hymns and to the rhythmic beat of traditional percussion and wind instruments.

Illuminated

Executive Officer Anil Kumar Singhal, who presided over the event as the head of the institution, listed out the elaborate arrangements made at the temple in anticipation of heavy flow of devotees. The temple is tastefully decorated with floral arrangements and electrical illumination highlighting its significance.’

Joint Executive Officer B. Lakshmikantham and his wife presented silk saris studded with pearls and a blouse laced with precious stones, apart from three golden nose rings, to the temple to be adorned to the deity of the Goddess.

The TTD’s propagation units like the Hindu Dharma Prachara Parishat (HDPP) will conduct devotional music, bhajans and Kolatam during the procession on the nine days to enthral the gathering.