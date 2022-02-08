Brahmotsavams at Srisailam from Feb. 22 to March 4

KURNOOL

08 February 2022 07:46 IST

The Brahmotsavams in relation to Sivaratri will be organised at the Sri Bhramaramba Mallikarjuna Swamy temple at Srisailam from February 22 to March 4, said Endowments Commissioner M. Hari Jawaharlal at Srisailam on Monday. Sivaratri will be celebrated on March 1.

At a review meeting in presence of the temple Executive Officer S. Lavanna on the preparations for the 11-day festivities at the temple town. Mr. Jawaharlal stressed on the need for taking utmost care of the health of the visiting devotees and following all precautionary measures in view of the prevailing COVID-19 situation.

The key areas discussed were resting places for devotees, facilities in the queue lines, drinking water, free meals, and proper darshan. The Commissioner asked the temple staff to cooperate with the district administration and ensure proper sanitation on the temple premises and in the town.