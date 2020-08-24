Brahmotsavams at Kanipakam begin on a low-key note

Those aged below 10 and above 60 are barred from having darshan

The 21-day annual brahmotsavams of Lord Sri Varasiddhi Vinayaka Swamy at Kanipakam commenced on Sunday as a low-key affair due to the COVID-19 protocols.

Every year, the event takes off the next day after celebrating Vinayaka Chavithi. Administered by the State Endowments Department, the temple usually attracts a huge crowd of pilgrims from across the southern States and from foreign countries too.

This time, the priests initiated the ritual of ‘Dwajarohanam’ (hoisting of celestial flag) in the morning in the interior of the complex. Executive officer Venkatesh, Puthalapattu MLA M.S. Babu, Deputy SP (Chittoor) K. Eeshwar Reddy and local leaders from Irala, Tavanampalle, Chittoor and Bangarupalem mandals took part.

In view of the pandemic, rituals that are usually performed in the streets would be confined to the prakaram of the temple. Executive officer Venkatesh said that those aged above 60 and below 10 are barred from having darshan. All protocols would be strictly followed, he said adding that those flouting the norms would be asked to leave.

The official said that all the accommodation blocks in the temple town were being thoroughly disinfected for the convenience of the devotees. The officials also inspected the ‘Annadanam’ and temple kitchen and issued instructions for adhering to the COVID-19 guidelines.

Special buses

Meanwhile, the APSRTC authorities said that special buses would be plied to Kanipakam from Tirupati and Chittoor, apart from covering the rural routes surrounding the pilgrim town. The officials said that as of now the occupancy rate in the buses bound for Kanipakam is gradually picking up and the number of services would be increased as per the requirement.