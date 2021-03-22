Brahmotsavams a low-key affair

Chakra Snanam marks end of annual festival

‘Chakra Snanam’ was performed in a simple manner at the TTD-run Sri Kodandarama Swamy temple here on Sunday, bringing the annual Brahmotsavam to a humble end.

The entire itinerary of the nine-day festival was shrunken to a set of simple rituals performed ‘Ekantam’ (in private), in view of the COVID-19 guidelines.

After performing ‘Snapana Tirumanjanam’ (celestial bath) to the processional idols of Sri Lakshmana Sameta Sitarama and ‘Sudarsana Chakra’ (Chakrathalwar), priests immersed the latter deity into a huge utensil filled with sacred water amid chanting of hymns from the scriptures, bringing curtains on what should have otherwise been a grand ceremony.

‘Dhwaja Avarohanam’ was performed in the evening, when the sacred flag hoisted atop the temple flag post was formally brought down, signalling the end of the annual festival. Tirumala Tirupati pontiffs Sri Pedda Jeeyar Swamy and Sri Chinna Jeeyar Swamy, Special Grade Deputy Executive Officer S. Parvati, Assistant Executive Officer Durga Raju, Superintendent Ramesh and other officials and priests took part.