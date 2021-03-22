Andhra Pradesh

Brahmotsavams a low-key affair

Priests immersing the deity of ‘Chakrathalwar’ into a huge utensil during Chakra Snanam at Sri Kodandarama Swamy temple in Tirupati on Sunday.  

‘Chakra Snanam’ was performed in a simple manner at the TTD-run Sri Kodandarama Swamy temple here on Sunday, bringing the annual Brahmotsavam to a humble end.

The entire itinerary of the nine-day festival was shrunken to a set of simple rituals performed ‘Ekantam’ (in private), in view of the COVID-19 guidelines.

After performing ‘Snapana Tirumanjanam’ (celestial bath) to the processional idols of Sri Lakshmana Sameta Sitarama and ‘Sudarsana Chakra’ (Chakrathalwar), priests immersed the latter deity into a huge utensil filled with sacred water amid chanting of hymns from the scriptures, bringing curtains on what should have otherwise been a grand ceremony.

‘Dhwaja Avarohanam’ was performed in the evening, when the sacred flag hoisted atop the temple flag post was formally brought down, signalling the end of the annual festival. Tirumala Tirupati pontiffs Sri Pedda Jeeyar Swamy and Sri Chinna Jeeyar Swamy, Special Grade Deputy Executive Officer S. Parvati, Assistant Executive Officer Durga Raju, Superintendent Ramesh and other officials and priests took part.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 22, 2021 12:32:21 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/brahmotsavams-a-low-key-affair/article34126549.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY