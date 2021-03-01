Brahmotsavam ends at Sri Kshetram

Many devotees offered prayers at Sri Kshetram-Astalakshmi Sameta Venakteswara Swamy temple on Monday, the concluding day of the annual Brahmotsavam.

Ashtottara Kalashabhishekham was performed under the supervision of priests.

The temple trustees Durga Balaji and Uma Devi said that Avabridha Snanam, Chakra Teertham, Sala Bali, Mahapurnahuti and other rituals were performed as per the customs and traditions of the temple.

They expressed happiness over the participation of youngsters in the Sobha Yatra which was conducted from Fort Junction to Jagannadha Swamy temple on Sunday night.