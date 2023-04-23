ADVERTISEMENT

Brahmotsavams at TTD’s New Delhi temple from May 4

April 23, 2023 08:26 pm | Updated 08:26 pm IST - TIRUPATI

The Hindu Bureau

The annual Brahmotsavams at the TTD’s Venkateswara temple in New Delhi will be conducted in a grand manner from May 4 to 12, with the initiatory ritual ‘Ankurarpanam’ slated for May 3.

The purificatory ceremony ‘Koil Alwar Tirumanjanam’ will be performed on April 25, while the sacred flag will be hoisted atop the flag post during ‘Dhwajarohanam’ on May 4, during the auspicious Vrishabha Lagnam.

The major events are Garuda Vahanam and Kalyanotsavam (May 8), Rathotsavam (May 11), and Chakra Snanam (May 12). A special event ‘Pushpayagam’ will be performed in the evening of May 13.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US