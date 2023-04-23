HamberMenu
Brahmotsavam at TTD’s New Delhi temple from May 4

April 23, 2023 08:26 pm | Updated 08:26 pm IST - TIRUPATI

The Hindu Bureau

The annual Brahmotsavams at the TTD’s Venkateswara temple in New Delhi will be conducted in a grand manner from May 4 to 12, with the initiatory ritual ‘Ankurarpanam’ slated for May 3.

The purificatory ceremony ‘Koil Alwar Tirumanjanam’ will be performed on April 25, while the sacred flag will be hoisted atop the flag post during ‘Dhwajarohanam’ on May 4, during the auspicious Vrishabha Lagnam.

The major events are Garuda Vahanam and Kalyanotsavam (May 8), Rathotsavam (May 11), and Chakra Snanam (May 12). A special event ‘Pushpayagam’ will be performed in the evening of May 13.

Andhra Pradesh / Tirupati / hinduism

