Brahmins hail govt. decision on hereditary archakas

The long-cherished dream of Brahmins/Archakas (priests) in the State was realised with the State government issuing GO 439 on hereditary archakas, according to Endowments Minister Vellampalli Srinivasa Rao.

Addressing a press conference along with Deputy Speaker Kona Raghupathi, and Vijayawada (Central) MLA Malladi Vishnu, the minister said brahmins were happy with GO 439.

“Apprehensions and fears of Archaka families were dispelled with the government’s decision. They can perform their duties without any fear of the future. The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) saw Brahmins as mere vote bank. The Archakas and brahmins were neglected during the TDP rule in the State. Former IAS officer I. Y. R. Krishna Rao was humiliated and removed as chairperson of Brahmin Welfare Corporation in a disgraceful manner,” he said.

A promise kept

Mr. Raghupathi said similar proposals were made during the tenure of Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy in the combined Andhra Pradesh. But successive governments had ignored them. “The State government is committed Archakas’ welfare, and Chief Minister Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy is implementing his pre-election promises. The government has allocated ₹ 234 crore in the budget for dhoopa deepa naivedyam in temples, and ₹ 100 crore for Brahmin Corporation,” he said. Mr. Vishnu said justice was done to brahmins with the GO and the decision would be a milestone in history.

“The government would strive to address the issues and take forward the Hindu dharma,” Mr. Raghupathi added.