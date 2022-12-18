  1. EPaper
Brahmin matrimonial meet on December 25

December 18, 2022 06:47 pm | Updated 06:48 pm IST - Hyderabad

The Hindu Bureau

Kalyana Kalpataruvu, a free Brahmin matrimonial information service organisation, is organising Kalyana Samrabham-2022, an all-India annual Brahmin matrimonial meet on December 25 at VNR Gardens, Mallapur, Nacharam, near Habsiguda, Hyderabad. According to its honorary chief organiser, K. Srinivasa Rao, prospective Brahmin brides/grooms from both Telugu States can register their names on online www.kktvivaha.org. Details of the registered brides/grooms will be printed in a book form and released at the venue on that day, he said. Private cabins will be arranged at the venue for interaction with brides/grooms in the presence of their parents. A matrimonial guide ‘Kalyana Margadarsi’ will also be released to mark the Silver Jubilee of Kalyana Samrambham event at the venue, Mr. Srinivasa Rao said. For further details contact 9440039510, 9951905259, 9346189944 or 040-23344550.

