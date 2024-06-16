Brahmin community seeks nominated posts in Andhra Pradesh

Members of the Tirupati Brahmana Samajam formally called on MLA Arani Srinivasulu and urged him to use his good offices in getting due recognition for the community in up the filling nominated posts.

Led by its president ‘Bhimas’ Balaji and general secretary Kothapalli Ajay Kumar, the members extended their greetings to Mr. Srinivasulu on his election, and recalled Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu’s election-eve promise of nominating a member of the community to all the temple trust boards.

Brahmana Bhavan

Mr. Srinivasulu was also apprised of the need to build a ‘Brahmana Bhavan’ in Tirupati in view of the pilgrims from the community thronging in large numbers to the abode of Lord Venkateswara and the need for providing shelter to the visiting crowd, to which the MLA responded positively.

