Brahmi inscription found in Dharanikota

Published - October 10, 2024 08:12 pm IST - AMARAVATI

Sambasiva Rao M.

A Brahmi inscription found in Dharanikota village at Amaravathi mandal in Palnadu district.

A fragmentary inscription was found while ploughing the agricultural field of Mr. Bommaneni Pichhaiah in Dharanikota village at Amaravathi mandal in Palnadu district. The place is historically known for its rich Buddhist culture.

The inscription is engraved on a memorial pillar depicting two illustrious daughters, along with an attendant. The script on the inscription is written in Prakrit language and Brahmi characters of 2nd century C.E. 

The text reads like, “(Sa)putarakana Maha(si) balikayam. Hatana viniya chhayathabho”. It seems to record the erection of a memorial stone by a father (name not mentioned) of his two illustrious daughters namely Hatana and Viniya, explained K. Munirathnam Reddy, Director (Epigraphy), Archaeological Survey of India. 

After finding the inscription, locals observed that, if the government could take an initiative and explore the area, there are chances of locating more such inscriptions.

