GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Brahmi inscription found in Dharanikota

Published - October 10, 2024 08:12 pm IST - AMARAVATI

Sambasiva Rao M.
A Brahmi inscription found in Dharanikota village at Amaravathi mandal in Palnadu district.

A Brahmi inscription found in Dharanikota village at Amaravathi mandal in Palnadu district.

A fragmentary inscription was found while ploughing the agricultural field of Mr. Bommaneni Pichhaiah in Dharanikota village at Amaravathi mandal in Palnadu district. The place is historically known for its rich Buddhist culture.

The inscription is engraved on a memorial pillar depicting two illustrious daughters, along with an attendant. The script on the inscription is written in Prakrit language and Brahmi characters of 2nd century C.E. 

The text reads like, “(Sa)putarakana Maha(si) balikayam. Hatana viniya chhayathabho”. It seems to record the erection of a memorial stone by a father (name not mentioned) of his two illustrious daughters namely Hatana and Viniya, explained K. Munirathnam Reddy, Director (Epigraphy), Archaeological Survey of India. 

After finding the inscription, locals observed that, if the government could take an initiative and explore the area, there are chances of locating more such inscriptions.

Published - October 10, 2024 08:12 pm IST

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.