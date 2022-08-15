‘Brackishwater aquaculture will drive West Godavari’s economy’

The district is India’s leading producer of shrimp, says Minister 

T. Appala Naidu BHIMAVARAM (WEST GODAVARI)
August 15, 2022 22:39 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Roads and Buildings Minister Dadisetti Raja on Monday stated that aquaculture, which spread over 44,000 hectares, would continue to be the prime source of economic activity in the newly formed West Godavari district headquartered at Bhimavaram. 

Mr. Raja hoisted the national flag during the 76 th Independence Day celebrations at the Collectorate campus. “The West Godavari district carved out from erstwhile West Godavari now has a 19-km stretch of coastline and supports brackish water aquaculture,” he said. 

“In the present fiscal, the total production of fish (cultured) is more than 1.64 lakh tonnes in the district. In brackishwater aquaculture (shrimp), the production is 1.46 lakh tonnes,” he said, adding the district was India’s leading producer of shrimp. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Raja said that a Detailed Project Report had been prepared to develop Perupalem beach in the district.

The Minister claimed that ₹10 crore aid was given to the spinning mills in the district as part of the industrial policy.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Students performed various cultural shows with patriotic fervour during the celebrations. Various feats by SCHDRM school students and dance performances by Tanuku Roots Convent enthralled the audience.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Andhra Pradesh
Independence Day

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app