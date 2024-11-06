ADVERTISEMENT

B.R. Naidu to take charge as TTD Chairman on November 6

Published - November 06, 2024 09:37 am IST - TIRUPATI

He offers prayers at Sri Padmavathi Ammavari temple in Tiruchanur

A D Rangarajan
A.D. Rangarajan

TTD Chairman-designate B.R. Naidu being received by TDP leaders on his arrival in Tirupati on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: K.V. Poornachandra Kumar

B. Rajagopal Naidu, who has been designated to become Chairman of the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD), arrived in Tirupati to a rousing reception on Tuesday. The media baron hails from the remote Diguva Punepalli village of Penumuru mandal in Chittoor district under Gangadhara Nellore Assembly constituency, before moving to Hyderabad to establish his business empire. Upon arrival at the Renigunta airport, he straight away drove to his native village to offer prayers at the samadhi of his mother Lakshmamma. Later, he reached the city, where he was extended a ceremonial welcome by leaders of the TDP. In the evening, he offered prayers at the Sri Padmavathi Ammavari temple in Tiruchanur, before motoring up to Tirumala for night stay. Mr. Naidu, along with 15 other board members, will be sworn in at a traditional ceremony slated to be held between 7.15 a.m. and 7.30 a.m. at Sri Venkateswara temple on Wednesday.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US