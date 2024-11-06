GIFT a SubscriptionGift
B.R. Naidu to take charge as TTD Chairman on November 6

He offers prayers at Sri Padmavathi Ammavari temple in Tiruchanur

Published - November 06, 2024 09:37 am IST - TIRUPATI

A D Rangarajan
A.D. Rangarajan
TTD Chairman-designate B.R. Naidu being received by TDP leaders on his arrival in Tirupati on Tuesday.

TTD Chairman-designate B.R. Naidu being received by TDP leaders on his arrival in Tirupati on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: K.V. Poornachandra Kumar

B. Rajagopal Naidu, who has been designated to become Chairman of the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD), arrived in Tirupati to a rousing reception on Tuesday. The media baron hails from the remote Diguva Punepalli village of Penumuru mandal in Chittoor district under Gangadhara Nellore Assembly constituency, before moving to Hyderabad to establish his business empire. Upon arrival at the Renigunta airport, he straight away drove to his native village to offer prayers at the samadhi of his mother Lakshmamma. Later, he reached the city, where he was extended a ceremonial welcome by leaders of the TDP. In the evening, he offered prayers at the Sri Padmavathi Ammavari temple in Tiruchanur, before motoring up to Tirumala for night stay. Mr. Naidu, along with 15 other board members, will be sworn in at a traditional ceremony slated to be held between 7.15 a.m. and 7.30 a.m. at Sri Venkateswara temple on Wednesday.

Andhra Pradesh / Tirupati

