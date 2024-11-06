ADVERTISEMENT

BR Naidu takes oath as the new Chairman of the TTD

Published - November 06, 2024 03:25 pm IST - TIRUMALA

Bollineni Rajagopala Naidu becomes 54th Chairman of TTD trust board, with oath ceremony at Tirumala temple

G P SHUKLA
G.P. SHUKLA

Tirumala temple of Lord Venkateswara. File | Photo Credit: The Hindu

Media Baron, Bollineni Rajagopala Naidu, on Wednesday (November 6, 2024) took charge as the 54th Chairman of the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD) trust board.

At a brief ceremony organised at Bangaru Vakili inside the temple, the TTD Executive Officer J. Shyamala Rao administered him the oath.

The temple priests rendered ‘vedasirvachanams’ on him while the authorities presented him with the laddu and memento of the presiding deity Lord Venkateswara.

Five other members — V. Prashanthi Reddy MLA, MS Raju MLA, M. Rajasekhar and JP Sambasiva Rao — also took oaths as the member trustees of the board along with Naidu. The TTD Additional EO Ch. Venkaiah Chowdary administered them the oath.

Meanwhile, around ten other members are also expect to take oath as the trustees at different intervals during the day.

