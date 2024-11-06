B.R. Naidu takes oath as Chairman of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams board

The 54th Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD) board came into existence on November 6, 2024 (Wednesday) with the swearing-in of B.R. Naidu, a media baron, as its Chairman.

At a brief ceremony at Bangaru Vakili inside the temple of Lord Venkateswara here, TTD Executive Officer J. Syamala Rao administered Mr. Naidu the oath of office.

In keeping with the temple tradition, Mr. Naidu, along with his family, visited the Sri Bhu Varaha Swamy temple ahead of reaching the main temple through the Vaikuntham Queue Complex.

Subsequently, TTD Additional Executive Officer Ch. Venkaiah Chowdary administered the oath to 15 newly-appointed members of the TTD board, who included the Endowments Secretary Satyanarayana, Vemireddy Prasanthi Reddy, Janga Krishnamurthy, Mallela Rajasekhar Goud, Jastipurna Sambasiva Rao, M.S. Raju, Narsi Reddy, Boogunur Mahender Reddy, Anugolu Ranga Sri, Anand Sai, Janaki Devi Tammisetti, R.N. Darshan, M. Shantaram, S. Naresh Kumar, Adit Desai and P. Ramamurthy.

Later, the members were blessed with ‘Vedasirvachanams’ and offered ‘theertha prasadam’ at Ranganayakula Mandapam inside the temple.

TTD officials individually presented each member with a laminated photograph of the presiding deity, the temple’s annual calendar and diary.

TTD Joint Executive Officer Veerabrahmam, Chief Vigilance and Security Officer Sreedhar, Deputy Executive Officers Lokanadham and Bhaskar were prominent among others present.