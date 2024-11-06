 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

B.R. Naidu takes oath as Chairman of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams board

Official administers the oath of office to 15 newly appointed members too

Updated - November 06, 2024 06:22 pm IST - TIRUMALA

G P SHUKLA
G.P. SHUKLA
B.R. Naidu coming out of the temple after taking oath as TTD Chairman on November 6, 2024.

B.R. Naidu coming out of the temple after taking oath as TTD Chairman on November 6, 2024.

The 54th Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD) board came into existence on November 6, 2024 (Wednesday) with the swearing-in of B.R. Naidu, a media baron, as its Chairman.

At a brief ceremony at Bangaru Vakili inside the temple of Lord Venkateswara here, TTD Executive Officer J. Syamala Rao administered Mr. Naidu the oath of office.

In keeping with the temple tradition, Mr. Naidu, along with his family, visited the Sri Bhu Varaha Swamy temple ahead of reaching the main temple through the Vaikuntham Queue Complex.

Subsequently, TTD Additional Executive Officer Ch. Venkaiah Chowdary administered the oath to 15 newly-appointed members of the TTD board, who included the Endowments Secretary Satyanarayana, Vemireddy Prasanthi Reddy, Janga Krishnamurthy, Mallela Rajasekhar Goud, Jastipurna Sambasiva Rao, M.S. Raju, Narsi Reddy, Boogunur Mahender Reddy, Anugolu Ranga Sri, Anand Sai, Janaki Devi Tammisetti, R.N. Darshan, M. Shantaram, S. Naresh Kumar, Adit Desai and P. Ramamurthy.

Later, the members were blessed with ‘Vedasirvachanams’ and offered ‘theertha prasadam’ at Ranganayakula Mandapam inside the temple.

TTD officials individually presented each member with a laminated photograph of the presiding deity, the temple’s annual calendar and diary.

TTD Joint Executive Officer Veerabrahmam, Chief Vigilance and Security Officer Sreedhar, Deputy Executive Officers Lokanadham and Bhaskar were prominent among others present.

Published - November 06, 2024 06:11 pm IST

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / Tirupati

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.