Andhra Pradesh

BPCL app to ensure contactless fuel filling

The app is loaded with several customer-friendly features.

The BPCL has launched a smart and intuitive mobile app called Smart Drive to give a ‘contactless’ fuelling experience to its customers to ensure safety in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The app launched in Vizag, Bhatinda, Mathura, Raipur and Bhubaneswar on Monday comes loaded with a variety of customer-friendly features. The facility will be available at 25 retail outlets in the city.

Bharat Petroleum territory manager Sri Pad Jogipetkar and territory coordinator Srinivasan were among those present at the launch at the outlet in Sheelanagar in the city.

