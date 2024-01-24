Boys’ team from A.P. wins 2nd prize in pipe band competition

January 24, 2024 08:25 am | Updated 08:25 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

A boys’ team from Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Social Welfare Gurukul School in Pedatadepalli in West Godavari district secured second place in the ‘pipe band’ category at the National-Level School Band Competition.

The event was jointly organised by the Ministry of School Education and Ministry of Defence at Major Dhyan Chand Stadium in Delhi on January 21 and 22 as part of Republic Day celebrations, 2024.

School Principal B. Raja Rao said Commissioner, School Education S. Suresh Kumar and State Project Director of Samagra Shiksha B. Srinivasa Rao congratulated the team members.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.