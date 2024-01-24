ADVERTISEMENT

Boys’ team from A.P. wins 2nd prize in pipe band competition

January 24, 2024 08:25 am | Updated 08:25 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

Students of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Social Welfare Gurukul School who secured second position in a national-level school band competition.

A boys’ team from Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Social Welfare Gurukul School in Pedatadepalli in West Godavari district secured second place in the ‘pipe band’ category at the National-Level School Band Competition.

The event was jointly organised by the Ministry of School Education and Ministry of Defence at Major Dhyan Chand Stadium in Delhi on January 21 and 22 as part of Republic Day celebrations, 2024.

School Principal B. Raja Rao said Commissioner, School Education S. Suresh Kumar and State Project Director of Samagra Shiksha B. Srinivasa Rao congratulated the team members.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US