Boys’ team from A.P. wins 2nd prize in pipe band competition

January 24, 2024 08:25 am | Updated 08:25 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

A boys’ team from Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Social Welfare Gurukul School in Pedatadepalli in West Godavari district secured second place in the ‘pipe band’ category at the National-Level School Band Competition.

The event was jointly organised by the Ministry of School Education and Ministry of Defence at Major Dhyan Chand Stadium in Delhi on January 21 and 22 as part of Republic Day celebrations, 2024.

School Principal B. Raja Rao said Commissioner, School Education S. Suresh Kumar and State Project Director of Samagra Shiksha B. Srinivasa Rao congratulated the team members.