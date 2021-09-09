Boys perform better than girls in A.P. EAPCET

The CET for engineering stream was held from August 19 to 25 and for Agriculture and Pharmacy, they were conducted on September 3, 6 and 7.

Mr. Suresh said Koyi Sree Nikhil of Kodigenahalli village in Parigi mandal of Anantapur district bagged the first rank in the Engineering stream.

The other toppers include Varada Mahanth Naidu from Rajam in Srikakulam district, who secured second rank, while the 3rd and 4th ranks are shared by Duggineni Venkata Paneesh from Rajampet in Kadapa district and Savaram Diwakar Sai of Vizianagaram district.

Nelluru Mourya Reddy from Nellore district came fifth, Kakunuri Shashank Reddy from Giddalur in Prakasam district secured sixth place, Midathana Pranay from Gantiyada in Vizianagaram district came seventh, Suravarapu Harsha Varma from Vijayawada in Krishna district bagged eighth rank, Satti Karthikeya from Palakol in West Godavari district secured 9th place and Oruganti Tejonivas from Tirupati in Chittoor district bagged 10th rank. Of the total 2,59,688 candidates registered for the EAPCET, 1,75,868 of them were for the engineering stream.

The CET for engineering stream was held from August 19 to 25 and for Agriculture and Pharmacy, they were conducted on September 3, 6 and 7. The candidates wrote the test in 120 centres, including three in Telangana, and in 15 sessions in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. Of them, 10 sessions were for engineering stream and five for agriculture and pharmacy. The Minister said the exams were held in strict adherence to the COVID-19 protocol and only five students were isolated and made to write exam in a special room after they showed COVID positive signs.

APSCHE Chairman K. Hemachandra Reddy, Special Chief Secretary (Higher Education) Satish Chandra, Commissioner of Technical Education P. Bhaskar, Special Officer for CETs M. Sudheer Reddy, V-C, JNTU-Kakinada M. Ramalinga Raju and others were present.