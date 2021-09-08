Boys outshine girls in AP Engineering Common Entrance Test- 2021

VIJAYAWADA

08 September 2021 20:09 IST

80.62 % of the candidates who wrote the test qualified for admission

Boys stole the thunder by elbowing out girls from the top 10 ranks in the Engineering stream of the Engineering Agriculture and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test-2021 (EAPCET).

Education Minister A. Suresh released the results on Wednesday and said Koyi Sree Nikhil of Kodigenahalli village in Parigi mandal of Anantapur district bagged the first rank in the engineering stream.

Addressing a press conference, the Minister said the results for the engineering stream were being released first and this year, 80.62 % of the candidates who wrote the test had qualified for admissions in engineering colleges in the State. The results of Agriculture and Pharmacy CET would be released on September 14, he said.

The other toppers include Varada Mahanth Naidu from Rajam in Srikakulam district who secured second rank, while the 3rd and 4th ranks are shared by Duggineni Venkata Paneesh from Rajampet in Kadapa district and Savaram Diwakar Sai of Vizianagaram district.

Nelluru Mourya Reddy from Nellore district came fifth, Kakunuri Shashank Reddy from Giddalur in Prakasam district secured sixth place, Midathana Pranay from Gantiyada in Vizianagaram district came seventh, Suravarapu Harsha Varma from Vijayawada in Krishna district bagged eighth rank, Satti Karthikeya from Palakol in West Godavari district secured 9th place and Oruganti Tejonivas from Tirupati in Chittoor district bagged 10th rank.

The CET for engineering stream was conducted from August 19 to 25 and for Agriculture and Pharmacy, they were conducted on September 3, 6 and 7. The candidates wrote the test in 120 exam centres, including three in Telangana, and in 15 sessions in view of the prevailing COVID-19 pandemic. Of them, 10 sessions were for engineering stream and five for Agriculture and Pharmacy.

The Minister said the exams were conducted in strict adherence to the COVID-19 protocol and only five students were isolated and made to write their exam in a special room after they showed COVID positive signs.

Chairman of the AP State Council of Higher Education Hemachandra Reddy and other officials were present.