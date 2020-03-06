Boys flee home to see Chennai beach

Two adolescent boys sneaked out of their school in Renigunta on Tuesday and fled to Chennai without informing their families, reportedly wanting to visit Marina Beach.

The boys, studying at a private school in Renigunta, left during lunch hour on March 3 and were not seen thereafter. Based on a complaint lodged by the correspondent, the police launched a manhunt and found them boarding a Chennai-bound train at the railway station.

Information was passed on to the Chennai police, who surveilled CCTV cameras and found the boys alighting at Chennai Egmore station the next day. One of the two boys, son of separated parents, confessed that he had been yearning to visit Marina Beach but was scared of telling his father which is why he ran away with his friend.

Superintendent of Police (Tirupati Urban) A. Ramesh Reddy, who formally reunited the boys with their parents, advised the parents to be affectionate and friendly with their children and instill a sense of confidence and purpose in them by spending quality time with them.

Infant reunited

In another case, police rescued a six-month-old infant who was kidnapped late on March 2 from Renigunta railway junction. G. Swarnalatha, hailing from Takkulapalli village of Putlur mandal in Anantapur district, was staying at the railway station with her baby ever since walking out on her husband after a marital dispute. Two women from Tamil Nadu befriended her and kidnapped the baby when the mother was sleeping. After the mother lodged a complaint, police swung into action and arrested G. Ambika from Puttur town.

Ambika, wife of Muthu Kumar and a resident of Arakkonam town in Tamil Nadu, confessed to have asked Mariamma, Kumar, Ganga and Subbaratnam of Renigunta to get a baby for her as she could not beget a child. The four persons kidnapped Swarnalatha’s infant and gave him to Ambika. All the five persons were arrested and sent to remand. Mr. Ramesh Reddy handed over the infant to Swarnalatha.