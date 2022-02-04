Boys bag top ranks in KLEEE

K. Nitish Reddy of Vijayawada and K. Suhas of Kurnool bagged the first and second ranks respectively in Koneru Laksmaiah Engineering Entrance Examination (KLEEE) 2022.

University Vice-Chancellor Pardhasaradhi Varma and Director (Admissions) J. Srinivas Rao released the first phase of the entrance examination results here on Friday.

Ch. Kushvanth Kumar and P. Hanuma Sai Krishna of Vijayawada and G. Saketh Ram of East Godavari district, got third, fourth and fifth ranks in the first phase of KLEEE, said Mr. Varma.

Students can check the results by logging into www.k.university.in, the director said.