Boys bag top 10 ranks in engineering stream of APEAPCET-2023

June 14, 2023 08:44 pm | Updated 08:44 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Boys bagged the top 10 ranks in the engineering stream while only two girls made to the top 10 positions in the agriculture stream of the Andhra Pradesh Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test (APEAPCET)- 2023, the results of which were announced on June 14 (Wednesday).

Announcing the results, Education Minister Botcha Satyanarayana said of the total 3,14,797 candidates who appeared for the common entrance test, 2,52,717 passed.

In the engineering stream, of the total 2,24,724 candidates who appeared for the test, 1,71,514 (76.32 %) cleared the examination. In the agriculture stream, of the 90,573 candidates who wrote the test, 81,203 (89.65 %) qualified.

Though boys clinched the top spots, girls recorded a higher pass percentage (3.99 %). Congratulating the top rankers, the Minister said that the results were available on the website cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.

The counselling process would begin from July 15, he added.

In the engineering stream, Challa Umesh Varun from Nandigama in NTR district bagged the first rank, while Bikkina Abhinav Chowdary from Madhapur in Telangana obtained the second rank. Nandipati Sri Durga Reddy from Piduguralla secured the third rank, Chintaparthi Babu Sujan Reddy from Tirupati secured the fourth rank and Duggineni Venkata Yugesh from Annamayya district got the fifth rank.

Addagada Venkata Sivaram from Chilakaluripet in Palnadu district got the sixth rank, followed by Yakkanti Pani Venkata Maheedhar Reddy from Guntur (seventh rank), Medapuram Lakshminarasimha Madhav Bhardwaj from Anantapur district (eighth rank), Pinnu Shashank Reddy from Tirupati (ninth rank) and M. Sreekanth from Madhapur in Telangana (tenth rank).

Agriculture stream

In the agriculture stream, Burugupalli Satya Raja Jaswanth from East Godavari district topped, followed by Bora Varun Chakravarthi from Srikakulam district (second rank), Konni Raj Kumar from Moulali in Telangana (third), Valeti Sai Abhinav from Chittoor district (fourth), Durgempudi Karthikeya Reddy from Tenali in Guntur district (fifth).

Rajeshwari Kuchuru from Himayatnagar in Telangana, Taddi Sai Venkat Yaswanth Naidu from Srikakulam district, Gudipudi Keerthi from Addanki in Prakasam district, Potnuru Abhish from Srikakulam district and Derangula Abhijit Sai from Rayachoti in Annamayya district secured the 6th, 7th, 8th, 9th and 10th ranks respectively.

Weightage

The Minister said that the ranks were given based on 25% weightage to the marks obtained in the group subjects (MPC/BiPC) in the qualifying examination and 75% weightage to the marks obtained in the APEAPCET-2023.

Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education Chairman K. Hemachandra Reddy, Vice-Chairman K. Rama Mohana Rao, Secretary Y. Nazeer Ahammed, Special Officer M. Sudheer Reddy, JNTU-Anantapur Vice-Chancellor G. Ranga Janardhan and AP EAPCET-2023 convenor C. Sobha Bindu were also present on the occasion.

