Boycotting Parliament building inauguration by opposition parties is a bad precedence: BJP leader

May 28, 2023 07:04 pm | Updated 07:04 pm IST - ONGOLE

The opposition parties have set a bad precedence by boycotting the inauguration of the new Parliament building by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on May 28 (Sunday), Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Andhra Pradesh unit vice-president P. Surendra Reddy has said.

Addressing the media after inaugurating the party’s Ongole Lok Sabha unit office here on Sunday, he said that the Chief Ministers of the non-BJP-ruled States had also set a bad example by boycotting the NITI Aayog meeting and did a disservice to the people of the States who voted them to power, he said.

Highlighting the development and welfare initiatives undertaken by the Narendra Modi government, he said the BJP would exhort the people to elect the ‘double-engine’ BJP governments at the Centre and in the State in 2024 to ensure speedy growth.

The BJP leader emphasised the need for ending the ‘dynasty politics‘ in Andhra Pradesh, saying that the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) was competing with the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) in taking the level of corruption to newer heights.

“Liquor, drugs, mining mafia are ruling the roost in the State. The Jagan Mohan Reddy government is pursuing anti-people policies and misusing Central funds,” alleged Mr. Surendra Reddy and wanted the people to give a chance to the BJP in 2024.

BJP Ongole unit convener Yogaiah Yadav described the inauguration of the new Parliament building as a historic event and vowed to strengthen the party in the constituency.

BJP Prakasam district unit president P.V. Siva Reddy said they would undertake a month-long campaign at the booth level in June to strengthen the party at the grassroots level.