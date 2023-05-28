ADVERTISEMENT

Boycott those Opposition parties which skipped inauguration of new Parliament building, BJP urges people

May 28, 2023 07:32 pm | Updated 07:32 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM

The Hindu Bureau

BJP leader Pakalapati Sanyasi Raju speaking to the media in Vizianagaram on Sunday. | Photo Credit: ARRANGEMENT

Bharatiya Janata Party’s senior leader and former State treasurer Pakalapati Sanyasi Raju on Sunday asked people to boycott those Opposition parties which skipped the inauguration of new Parliament building. Speaking to the media here, he said that boycotting the function was a great insult to Indian democracy.

“For the first time in the 75 years of Independent India’s history, the Parliament building was constructed by the Union government. It is a temple of Indian democracy. Its inauguration is being hailed by each and every Indian. Unfortunately, the Opposition parties, which represent the people, ignored the great event. They are insulting the Indian heritage, culture and traditions, which are incorporated in the construction of the building,” said Mr. Sanyasi Raju.

