Boy with COVID-19 symptoms creates flutter

Tension gripped the pilgrim town of Narayanavanam in Chittoor district on Tuesday after the shifting of a five-year-old child suffering from fever and cough to SVRR Hospital in Tirupati. The boy and his parents had returned from a Gulf country and are presently under home quarantine.

According to information, the family currently under home quarantine at Narayanavanam had brought to the notice of the COVID-19 Task Force officials that their son was suffering from fever and cough. Senior Medical Officer and COVID-19 Task Force Special Officer (Nagari) P. Ravi Raju rushed to Narayanavanam and shifted the child and the parents to SVRR Hospital at Tirupati to be quarantined in a special ward. “The boy is healthy but is suffering from fever. As they are foreign returnees, we can’t take any chances,” he said.

The incident led to a mild panic in the town and surrounding villages. Though there was some public activity in the temple town in the morning despite lockdown, the incident prompted the residents to remain indoors.

Emergency meeting

The official organised an emergency meeting with the paramedical and gram secretariat staff at the MPDO office at Narayanavanam mandal, and conducted a mock drill as to how a COVID-19 suspect case had to be tackled. In view of about half a dozen quarantine cases elsewhere in the mandal, Dr. Ravi Raju urged the field staff to spray disinfectant at the houses with quarantined persons.

Meanwhile, several gram-volunteers and ASHA workers complained during the meeting that the foreign returnees under quarantine at their houses and their family members were not cooperating with the surveillance and survey teams. “They are not allowing us to visit their houses. We do not even know whether the quarantined are really inside or not. Some of them are also using vulgar language with us,” a ASHA worker from Keelagaram village said.

Sub-Inspector (Narayanavanam) Hanumantha Naik urged the COVID-19 Task Force field staff to immediately seek the assistance of the local police while dealing with such reluctant persons. He said that those defying the norms of house-quarantine, including foreign returnees and their family members, would be shifted to special wards and cases would be booked against them in view of public safety.