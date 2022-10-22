Boy stuffed in dustbin in Andhra Pradesh school for making noise: SCPCR orders inquiry

The Class V student was reportedly made to sit in dustbin for 30 minutes.

Rajulapudi Srinivas VIJAYAWADA
October 22, 2022 15:40 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Andhra Pradesh State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (APSCPCR) has ordered an inquiry over the incident of a teacher stuffing a student in dustbin for making noise in the classroom.

The incident occurred in a Government School, at Antarvedipalem village, Sakinetipalli mandal in Konaseema district, on October 21.

Alleging that the first standard student was talking in the classroom and disturbing others, the teacher reportedly made the boy to sit in the plastic dustbin for more than half an hour, said SCPCR Chairman Kesali Apparao.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

“Commission Member Adi Lakshmi has been directed to conduct an inquiry into the incident and submit a report,” the Chairman told The Hindu on October 22.

Ms. Adi Lakshmi, who met the Women Development and Child Welfare Officials and Education Department officials, said the report would be submitted after interacting with the school staff, the student and the boy’s parents.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

“The boy’s sister, who noticed the incident, freed the boy from the dustbin. The Sakinetipalli police too launched an inquiry into the alleged violation of child rights and harassment of the child,” the Commission Chairman said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Andhra Pradesh

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app