Boy stuffed in dustbin in Andhra Pradesh school for making noise: SCPCR orders inquiry

The Class V student was reportedly made to sit in dustbin for 30 minutes.

Andhra Pradesh State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (APSCPCR) has ordered an inquiry over the incident of a teacher stuffing a student in dustbin for making noise in the classroom.

The incident occurred in a Government School, at Antarvedipalem village, Sakinetipalli mandal in Konaseema district, on October 21.

Alleging that the first standard student was talking in the classroom and disturbing others, the teacher reportedly made the boy to sit in the plastic dustbin for more than half an hour, said SCPCR Chairman Kesali Apparao.

“Commission Member Adi Lakshmi has been directed to conduct an inquiry into the incident and submit a report,” the Chairman told The Hindu on October 22.

Ms. Adi Lakshmi, who met the Women Development and Child Welfare Officials and Education Department officials, said the report would be submitted after interacting with the school staff, the student and the boy’s parents.

“The boy’s sister, who noticed the incident, freed the boy from the dustbin. The Sakinetipalli police too launched an inquiry into the alleged violation of child rights and harassment of the child,” the Commission Chairman said.