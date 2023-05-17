Boy strangled after his neck gets stuck in a weighing machine rope at an anganwadi centre

May 17, 2023 08:13 am | Updated 08:13 am IST - KAKINADA

In a freak accident, nine-year-old S. Manoj died after the rope hung to the weighing machine got entangled around his neck while he was playing along with his brother and sister at an anganwadi centre at Gollapalem village in Kakinada district on May 16 (Tuesday).

The police said that the children opened the lock of one of the rooms at the angangwadi centre to spend some time in it even as the staff were away on some official work in the village.

“The other siblings have alerted the local residents after the rope got entangled around Manoj’s neck. The body died on the way to hospital,” Gollapalem SI S. Tulasi Rao told The Hindu.

The police registered a case and began investigation.