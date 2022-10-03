Boy rescued safely near Kavali within hours of kidnap

Kidnappers demanded ₹1 crore ransom to set him free

Police interacting with Rajiv Sai and his parents after rescuing him from kidnappers in Palnadu district on Monday.. Photo: Handout | Photo Credit: HANDOUT

Kidnappers demanded ₹1 crore ransom to set him free

The kidnap of eight-year-old Rajiv Sai at Chilakaluripet in Palnadu district ended on a happy note with the kidnappers releasing him on Monday. The case was detected within a few hours.

The boy was kidnapped by some miscreants when he went to a temple along with his family members in Chilakaluripet around 10 p.m. on Sunday.

Following a complaint, the police swung into action and formed special teams to trace the accused. Around midnight, the kidnappers called up Sai’s father, Saravanan, and demanded ₹1 crore ransom for releasing him.

“Two special teams, headed by Narsaraopet Deputy Superintendent of Police Vijay Bhaskar and Chilakaluripet Town CI Rajeswara Rao, have been constituted to nab the kidnappers,” said Palnadu Superintendent of Police Ravi Shankar Reddy.

The police teams traced the kidnappers’ car at Kavali. On noticing the sleuths, the accused had left the boy and fled, the SP said.

During investigation, it was revealed that the kidnapper gang had hired the car and resorted to the crime.

“We are trying to find out the persons who kidnapped the boy, where they took him on Sunday night, whether they conducted any recce and why they had chosen Sai for the kidnap,” Mr. Reddy said.

According to the boy, three persons had taken him away and one of them got down from the vehicle midway, the SP said.

The boy’s family thanked the police for responding quickly and rescuing him.