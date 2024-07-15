Boy living in child care home ‘drowns’ in Krishna river in Vijayawada

A fourth-class student, S. Ravi (8), who was living in Deepa Nivas Child Care Institution (CCI) in Vijayawada died at Chiguru Children’s Home at Penumaka village. The CCI took the inmates to the Chiguru Children’s Home for a picnic on July 13 and the boy reportedly went for a swim in the Krishna River and drowned.

The boy’s mother, S. Subhadra, lodged a complaint with the Tadepalli police which registered a case under Section 194 of Bharat Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) and took up investigation.

“We have ordered an inquiry into the death of the boy in the CCI,” NTR District Women Development and Child Welfare (WD&CW) Project Director G. Uma Devi told The Hindu on July 15 (Monday).

Staff of the Chiguru Children’s Home retrieved the body of Ravi from the river and shifted him to Government General Hospital (GGH), Vijayawada, where the doctors declared him brought dead, Ms. Subhadra said in her complaint.