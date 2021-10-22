Boy ‘kills’ mother for ‘strangulating’ his sister

KADAPA

22 October 2021 00:47 IST

A 12-year-old boy allegedly stabbed his mother to death, blaming her for his sister’s death, in Nakash Street in Kadapa on Thursday. The incident came to light after the police recovered both the bodies.

According to sources, Khurshida (47) got separated from her husband Shaik Hussain after a tiff and had ben staying alone with her kids Alima (14) and Jameer (12). On Wednesday night, Khurshida reportedly admonished Alima for staying glued to her mobile phone. As the argument escalated into a verbal duel, an enraged Khurshida allegedly strangled Alima with a dupatta. Jameer, in a fit of rage, allegedly stabbed his mother with a knife, causing her death.

A police team led by Circle Inspector Mohammad Ali rushed to the spot and sent the bodies to a hospital for post-mortem.