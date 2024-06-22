ADVERTISEMENT

Boy killed, three injured in road mishap in Anantapur

Published - June 22, 2024 07:56 pm IST - ANANTAPUR

The Hindu Bureau

A boy was killed and three others were gravely injured in a road accident on National Highway 44 near Gooty in Anantapur district on Saturday.

According to the police, Karthik, Satya, Mohan, and Vishnu (4) were riding a bike from Dharmapuri in Tamil Nadu to Hyderabad. Their vehicle lost control and hit the median at the NH between Kothapeta and Vannedoddi villages.

Vishnu died on the spot due to severe head injuries while Karthik, Satya, and Mohan were first taken to the Government Hospital in Gooty and later shifted to the District Hospital in Anantapur.

A case has been registered and an investigation is on.

