Boy killed after hit by YSRCP campaign vehicle at Rajam in Vizianagaram district

April 19, 2024 07:30 pm | Updated 07:30 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM:

The Hindu Bureau

A 10-year-old boy was killed in a road accident that occurred on Thursday night. The boy was identified as Bharadwaj. According to local police personnel, the campaign vehicle of YSRCP nominee Tale Rajesh hit the boy. The rash and negligent driving of the vehicle driver is said to be the main reason for the accident.

YSRCP local leaders and family members tried in vain to save him with the support of doctors in the hospital. In spite of the efforts of the doctors, he died while undergoing treatment. Mr. Rajesh, who is a doctor, expressed shock over the incident. Meanwhile, TDP national president N.Chandrababu Naidu and TDP Rajam candidate Kondru Murali Mohan expressed grief over the incident.

