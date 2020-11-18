Boy keeps parents, police on tenterhooks

Kidnap drama by the 12-year-old ends in a whimper

A 12-year-old boy from Sattenapalli had his parents and police teams on the tenterhooks for over 24 hours. The boy enacted a kidnap drama to ‘make his parents fall in line.’ The incident which took place on Tuesday, however, ended in a whimper and the boy admitted that it was stage-managed with the help of a worker at his father’s textile shop.

According to the police, they received a complaint from Thumma Venkateswarlu, proprietor of Sri Devi Textiles, that his son, Thumma Vinay Kumar, has been kidnapped and the kidnappers demanded ₹50 lakh to free the boy.

The Sattenapalli Town Police registered a case and special police teams were formed and a control room was also opened at DGP office to coordinate the efforts.

Meanwhile, the ‘kidnappers’ started demanding money. First it was ₹50 lakh, later they came down to ₹10 lakh, and finally it was ₹15,000. The police got into the act, and asked the parents to place a bag in a car as was demanded by the kidnappers.

Even after for more than three hours, none turned up and the boy came out from bushes and told the police that the kidnappers left him and fled the spot. Later, when the boy was ‘counselled’ by the police, he revealed the ‘drama’ and said that he was feeling quite irritated at home and shared his feelings with the worker who advised the boy to stage a kidnap drama so that the parents fall in line.