Boy goes missing after argument with parents in East Godavari

The East Godavari police have launched a search operation for a 12-year-old boy, Buddala Sriram, who went missing on September 23 (Monday) following an argument with his parents.

The seventh-class student of S. Jyothi School is native of Kunavaram village.

On September 23 (Monday) morning, Sriram told his parents that he did not want to go to school and missed his school bus. He argued with his parents over the issue. After an hour, he left the house saying that he would go to the school.

During the launch hour, his parents contacted the school authorities who informed them that the boy did not turn up at the school. Then the parents lodged a complaint at Rajanagaram police station.

In an official release, East Godavari SP D. Narasimha Kishore said a missing case had been registered and special teams had been been formed to trace the boy.

The police have released the photograph of the boy and appealed to the public to alert the Rajanagaram Circle Inspector (9440796585) and Sub-Inspector (9493206031) if the boy is sighted.