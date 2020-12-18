Boy gets his handreattached after delicate surgery

Having almost lost his hand after suffering a deep cut in the palm caused by glass panes, a 17-year-old boy now nurtures hope of moving his hand again, thanks to a complicated microsurgery.
Hailing from Bhakarapet in Chinnagottigallu mandal of Chittoor district, the diploma student recently tried to retrieve a ball from a broken window, when his palm was torn apart. The cut was deep enough to damage his arteries, nerves and tendons, due to which he lost sensation as well as the ability to move his fingers.
“The surgery required precision as it involved fusing fine objects like arteries and nerves. We performed the complicated surgery under an operating microscope,” said D. Vasudeva Reddy, Hand and Micro Surgeon at the Orthopaedics Department of Amara Hospital in Tirupati. The team, led by Dr. Reddy, slogged it out for several hours to ensure blood flow into the arteries. Amara Hospital’s chief administrative officer D. Venugopal claimed that theirs was the only facility to offer the newly-emerging hand and microsurgery speciality in the entire Rayalaseema region.
After recovery, the boy was discharged on Friday.
