Boy ends life over mobile phone

A 17-year-old boy allegedly ended his life at Salipeta area under M.R. Peta police station limits in the city.
The boy, a first-year Intermediate student, is learnt to have taken the extreme step in a fit of anger after his father reportedly failed to repair his damaged mobile phone. The incident reportedly occurred on August 17.
According to II Town Inspector Venkat Rao, the boy was reportedly addicted to playing games on his mobile phone. A few days ago, his phone suffered some damage and he asked his father to get it repaired.
“The deceased’s father and mother work as labourers. They were not able to get the phone repaired immediately and told him that they would get it done in a few days. However, he was reportedly depressed and ended his life in his room,” Mr. Venkat Rao said.
The body was sent for a post-mortem on Tuesday. MR Peta police have registered a case.
Those strugging with depression and suicidal thoughts can contact 100 for counselling.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath