Boy ends life over mobile phone

A 17-year-old boy allegedly ended his life at Salipeta area under M.R. Peta police station limits in the city.

The boy, a first-year Intermediate student, is learnt to have taken the extreme step in a fit of anger after his father reportedly failed to repair his damaged mobile phone. The incident reportedly occurred on August 17.

According to II Town Inspector Venkat Rao, the boy was reportedly addicted to playing games on his mobile phone. A few days ago, his phone suffered some damage and he asked his father to get it repaired.

“The deceased’s father and mother work as labourers. They were not able to get the phone repaired immediately and told him that they would get it done in a few days. However, he was reportedly depressed and ended his life in his room,” Mr. Venkat Rao said.

The body was sent for a post-mortem on Tuesday. MR Peta police have registered a case.

Those strugging with depression and suicidal thoughts can contact 100 for counselling.