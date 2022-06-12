Boy ends life after losing PUBG game

June 12, 2022 22:08 IST

MACHILIPATNAM

A ninth class student allegedly committed suicide after he lost in the PUBG game, in Krishna district on Sunday.

A resident of AP Housing Board Colony in the town, 13-year-old V. Prabhu played the game, which has been banned, along with his friends. Unable to digest his failure in the online game, he reportedly resorted to the extreme step by hanging himself from the ceiling in his house.

The boy’s father V. Shanti Raju is a politician.

The Chilakalapudi police registered a case under Section 174 CrPc (suspicious death) and took up investigation, said Machilipatnam Deputy Superintendent of Police Masum Basha.

Persons in distress or having suicidal tendencies may call ‘Dial 100’.